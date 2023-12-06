This Ontario Beach Resort Is A Secret Winter Gem With Rooftop S'mores & Small Town Charm
Time for a cold-weather getaway!
Gooey s'mores, a cozy sauna, lake views and more await at this Ontario getaway spot. The Beach Motel is a dreamy retreat located in Southampton and, despite its summery name, it's an idyllic destination for a winter vacay.
The venue, which recently opened in 2022, is "Ontario’s trendiest lakeside-motel-turned-boutique-resort." It features 17 modern rooms, a spa, restaurant and more.
Room at The Beach Motel.Courtesy of The Beach Motel
The motel is steps from the sandy shores of Lake Huron, making it a dreamy warm-weather retreat, but it offers a whole new kind of magic during the winter months.
There are several new winter packages available at the motel so you can enjoy the snowy season to the fullest.
The packages include digging into the new farm-to-table menu at The Sandbar restaurant, with dishes like raspberry cheesecake and roasted squash soup.
Meal at The Beach Motel.Courtesy of The Beach Motel
If you're in need of some pampering, you can book the Sauna n' The Spahhhh package. You'll get a one-night stay for two as well as professional massage treatments at the aromatherapy-enhanced wellness Spahhh and the chance to warm up in the new outdoor red cedar barrel sauna.
Those with a sweet tooth will want to book the Sips n' S'mores 2.0 experience. This package is available as an upgrade and allows you to enjoy the new selection of wintery drinks and late night snacks platter, including your choice of chocolate and candy. You can sip boozy coffee by the rooftop fire bowls and photo-worthy wood-burning fireplace.
Two people on the rooftop patio.Courtesy of The Beach Motel
The motel even offers a "hangover-friendly package" which includes "a one-night stay in a King Suite, champagne delivered to your room as a 'Netflix nightcap,' and brunch for two the next morning at The Sandbar (plus a late check out to boot!)."
You can book a winter getaway online or by calling the motel directly.
The Beach Motel
Two people by a sauna.
Courtesy of The Beach Motel
Price: $129 + per night
Address: 21 Huron St., Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Have a snowy weather getaway at this small town beach resort.
