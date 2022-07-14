An Unclaimed Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Will Expire In Two Weeks
It was sold in the GTA.
If you're an Ontario lottery player, who hasn't checked their old email in over a year, you might want to conjure up that password, friend.
According to OLG, there are only two weeks left to claim an Encore prize worth a life-changing $100,000. Not something you want to miss out on over utter laziness.
The winning numbers (8843253) were drawn during the Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Considering the ticket was sold there, the accused procrastinator likely lives somewhere in Richmond Hill. Representing the GTA.
Another Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $10,000 also expires on July 31, 2021, because everyone loves a double whammy, especially when it involves losing thousands of dollars.
The unknown, and soon to be unlucky, player matched the last six of the seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize almost a year ago, which according to OLG rules, means their time is up.
If you are currently holding the winning ticket in your sweaty, shaking hands, the company advises you to sign the back portion and contact their customer service line at 1-800-387-0098.
The owners will be eligible to book an in-person prize claim appointment at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options," the press release reads.
Players are also being reminded that they can check their numbers online via the company's mobile app.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.