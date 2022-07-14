NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

An Unclaimed Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Will Expire In Two Weeks

It was sold in the GTA.

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG Prize Centre in Toronto

OLG Prize Centre in Toronto

Google Maps

If you're an Ontario lottery player, who hasn't checked their old email in over a year, you might want to conjure up that password, friend.

According to OLG, there are only two weeks left to claim an Encore prize worth a life-changing $100,000. Not something you want to miss out on over utter laziness.

The winning numbers (8843253) were drawn during the Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Considering the ticket was sold there, the accused procrastinator likely lives somewhere in Richmond Hill. Representing the GTA.

Another Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $10,000 also expires on July 31, 2021, because everyone loves a double whammy, especially when it involves losing thousands of dollars.

The unknown, and soon to be unlucky, player matched the last six of the seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize almost a year ago, which according to OLG rules, means their time is up.

If you are currently holding the winning ticket in your sweaty, shaking hands, the company advises you to sign the back portion and contact their customer service line at 1-800-387-0098.

The owners will be eligible to book an in-person prize claim appointment at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options," the press release reads.

Players are also being reminded that they can check their numbers online via the company's mobile app.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...