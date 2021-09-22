EN - Money
2 Winning Lotto Tickets In The GTA Expire Next Month & You Could Miss Out On Thousands
One of them is worth over $20K.
37m
1m
Two unclaimed winning lottery tickets in the GTA will expire next month leaving tens of thousands of dollars in limbo.
According to OLG, the tickets, which were both drawn in the Toronto West area, are worth $10,000 and $25,000 respectively and will become disqualified in early October.
The more lucrative prize was reportedly drawn on October 9, 2020, in a Daily Keno draw with the other being part of Encore Lotto Max on October 6, 2020.
In Ontario, all lottery players have exactly one year from their ticket's draw date to claim its prize.
If you believe you have a winning ticket but lost it, you might be able to verify via OLG's DART system.