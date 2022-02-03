Sections

This Old Plane Has Been Turned Into An Epic Nightclub & You Can Rent It For $1,300 An Hour

Party like you're Quebec influencers flying to Mexico!

@Negus747 | Instagram

Have you always wanted to party on a plane without it becoming an international headline?

An old Boeing 747 Negus is suddenly the newest nightclub-for-rent in the U.K., after its owners bought it for £1 and gave it a much-needed upgrade.

Cotswold Airport bought the plane for a song in 2020 and has since turned it into an epic party venue at the airport, where anyone can rent it starting at $1,300 per hour, according to CNN.

That might seem steep for one person, but put your money together and it's still cheaper than hiring a private party jet.

Airport CEO Suzannah Harvey says they spent about $671,000 and 14 months to gut and rebuild the aircraft, transforming it from a British Airways passenger jet into a one-of-a-kind rental space.

"Who is ready to party?" said Harvey in an Instagram post, while showing off the new changes to the aircraft.

She also told CNN that British Airways' 747 Negus is the "most beautiful one they've ever produced," and that British Airways let her pick it from the airline's fleet of retired 747s.

Located at Cotswold Airport, in Kemble, Gloucestershire — just about a two-hour drive from London — the plane is now fully decked out with a dance floor, disco strobes, an area for DJ decks and (most importantly) a bar.

It's unclear what the capacity is inside the plane, but we're guessing you can fit a couple dozen people in there without issues.

While many don't have a couple grand to drop on a party or a wedding venue, there are still other ways to check out the aircraft once it opens in March.

Harvey has turned the retired Boeing into a museum piece, and people are welcome to book in for tours from the website starting next month.

Booking inquiries can be made through the plane's Instagram account.

