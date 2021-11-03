Trending Tags

new york airbnbs

Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex & The City' Apartment Is On Airbnb & You Can Book It For Super Cheap

And just like that, you'll have one of the best closets in NYC.

Airbnb

If Carrie Bradshaw's brownstone lives rent-free in your head, then why not spend a night there for almost free?

Airbnb has re-created the iconic apartment from Sex and the City and you can book it for just US$23 a night — if you're lucky.

The apartment will soon be available to book for November 12 and 13 as part of a promo for And Just Like That, the next chapter in the story on HBO Max.

"The closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon," Airbnb says the listing.

Airbnb

You'll also find plenty of little Easter eggs from the show, including vintage phones and a spot for you to write your semi-autobiographical novel.

Courtesy Airbnb

"We've pulled out all the stops for a fab and friendship-centric trip down Sex and the City's memory lane," Airbnb writes.

Courtesy Airbnb

Guests will get a virtual hello from Carrie herself, a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker, who will be back for And Just Like That in December.

She won't be physically present but a concierge will hang around throughout your stay, Airbnb says.

Airbnb

The booking also includes a date for cosmos and brunch in Chelsea, along with a "fashion-forward photoshoot" with the clothes in the closet.

Airbnb

Booking opens at noon Eastern Time on Monday and if you're lucky, you and your friends just might be crashing at Carrie's place after a Friday night in New York City.

Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment

Airbnb

via AIRBNB

$23/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Chelsea, NY

Why You Need To Go: Live your best life in the iconic apartment from Sex And The City and try on everything in Carrie's closet.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

