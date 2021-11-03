Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex & The City' Apartment Is On Airbnb & You Can Book It For Super Cheap
And just like that, you'll have one of the best closets in NYC.
If Carrie Bradshaw's brownstone lives rent-free in your head, then why not spend a night there for almost free?
Airbnb has re-created the iconic apartment from Sex and the City and you can book it for just US$23 a night — if you're lucky.
The apartment will soon be available to book for November 12 and 13 as part of a promo for And Just Like That, the next chapter in the story on HBO Max.
"The closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon," Airbnb says the listing.
You'll also find plenty of little Easter eggs from the show, including vintage phones and a spot for you to write your semi-autobiographical novel.
"We've pulled out all the stops for a fab and friendship-centric trip down Sex and the City's memory lane," Airbnb writes.
Guests will get a virtual hello from Carrie herself, a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker, who will be back for And Just Like That in December.
She won't be physically present but a concierge will hang around throughout your stay, Airbnb says.
The booking also includes a date for cosmos and brunch in Chelsea, along with a "fashion-forward photoshoot" with the clothes in the closet.
Booking opens at noon Eastern Time on Monday and if you're lucky, you and your friends just might be crashing at Carrie's place after a Friday night in New York City.
Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment
$23/night
Neighbourhood: Chelsea, NY
Why You Need To Go: Live your best life in the iconic apartment from Sex And The City and try on everything in Carrie's closet.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
