Peloton Didn't Expect That Big 'And Just Like That' Shocker In The 'Sex & The City' Reboot
SPOILER ALERT: There is a Peloton-related fatality.
If you have yet to watch HBO Max's long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, then you may want to exit out now because a big spoiler is headed your way.
After the reboot series premiered on Thursday, fans were hit with the shock of a lifetime when Peloton played a key role in the untimely death of a major character.
The series opens with Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big enjoying life as a married couple, cooking food and enjoying records together when things take a turn for the worst.
During an intense 45-minute Peloton workout, which even features a real Peloton instructor, Mr. Big suffered a fatal heart attack.
Although it's commonly said that no publicity is bad publicity, this may be a case where a bit of product placement totally backfired.
Peloton's stock immediately dipped Thursday after the series premiered, and the company scrambled to address the fictional fatality in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, said in the statement.
"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."
She even tried to turn the narrative around in Peloton's favour by reminding people that "Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."
Although the company knew its product and instructor were going to be featured in the show, they apparently had no idea that they'd play a big role in Mr. Big's death.