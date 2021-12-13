A New Peloton Ad Claps Back At 'Sex & The City' By Undoing A Death On 'And Just Like That'
Ryan Reynolds also makes a surprise cameo in the ad.
Spoiler alert: Turn back now if you don't want to know what's been revealed in And Just Like That.
Peloton didn't expect to be part of a major character's death in And Just Like That, but the fitness brand responded in the best way with a new ad starring the beloved Sex and the City actor.
Peloton released a short ad addressing viewers' concerns on Sunday, after the Sex and the City reboot showed Mr. Big suffering a heart attack and dying while getting in a vigorous workout on his Peloton.
The new ad reunites Mr. Big actor Chris Noth with the Peloton instructor who gave him the fatal lesson in the series, and it shows them enjoying a cozy Christmasy setting together while very much alive.
They exchange some smalltalk before Mr. Big asks the instructor, Jess King: "Shall we take another ride?" He then hints at the two Pelotons behind them.
"Life's too short not too," he adds, in a jab at the And Just Like That episode that killed him off.
As the camera zooms out from the two, we get a surprise cameo from Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds with a hilarious voiceover.
"And just like that... the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels," Reynolds says before squeaking in the final words: "He's alive."
When the episode first aired, Peloton received some negative reactions and even saw its stock value drop drastically.
The fitness company even released a statement, which reassured people that Mr. Big's death was likely due to his extravagant lifestyle rather than his fitness equipment.