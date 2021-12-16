Peloton Pulled Its Mr. Big Ad After Actor Chris Noth Was Accused Of Sexual Assault
Two women have come forward with allegations involving the Sex and the City star.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Peloton has removed its cheeky ad that poked fun at Mr. Big’s death on the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That after two women accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault.
Two separate women who approached the Hollywood Reporter with their allegations months apart, the publication says. One woman alleges that she was assaulted in Los Angeles in 2004, while the other claims that Noth assaulted her in New York in 2015.
Noth has denied the allegations and no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to several outlets, including CNN.
“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Both women told the outlet that ads for the Sex & The City reboot brought up painful memories for them and that's why they came forward.
The Sex and the City revival premiered last week on HBO Max. Noth's Mr. Big is killed off by a heart attack while riding a Peloton in the first episode.
Peloton's stock dipped immediately after the show's debut, and it scrambled to distance itself from the death.
The fitness company released a statement blaming Mr. Big's "extravagant lifestyle" for his death — not the bike — then quickly hired Noth to shoot a clap-back ad that debuted on Sunday.
The ad shows Mr. Big chatting with a Peloton instructor in front of a roaring fireplace. He's very much alive and eager to go for another Peloton ride.
The ad also featured a voiceover from Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The video was deleted from Peloton's social media channels on Thursday. It had also been removed from Reynolds' accounts.
“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told THR.
“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.