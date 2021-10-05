'And Just Like That' Has A Release Date & The 'Sex And The City' Reboot Is Coming This Year
Sarah Jessica Parker announced the date in a behind-the-scenes video.
Sex and the City fans have been eagerly awaiting some good news about the new reboot, and just like that they got it on a big day for HBO Max.
The streamer released some behind-the-scenes footage for And Just Like That late Monday, as part of a major European launch event featuring several of its biggest shows.
HBO Max is calling it the "next chapter" in the Sex and the City story, and it's expected to hit the streamer sometime in December, although no exact date was given.
And Just Like That will reunite Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
Parker announced the December release date in a brief behind-the-scenes look at the show, which shows the cast shooting on location in Manhattan.
The only missing face from the group is Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who is not listed with the cast. It's unclear exactly why, but there has been a rift between her and Parker for years.
The show is expected to include the final performance of Willie Garson, who reportedly shot scenes as Stanford Blanch before he died of pancreatic cancer earlier this year.