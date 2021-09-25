Trending Tags

Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Was Pancreatic Cancer, His Family Says In His Obituary

The Sex and the City actor passed away at the age of 57.

Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Was Pancreatic Cancer, His Family Says In His Obituary
@willie.garson | Instagram, @sarahjessicaparker | Instagram

Days after his passing was announced, Willie Garson's cause of death has been revealed by his family.

In an obituary for Garson published by The New York Times on September 23, it was said that the actor died at the age of 57 at his home in L.A. due to pancreatic cancer.

Over the last four decades, Garson appeared in more than 300 TV shows and 70 films, including Sex and the City. Recently, he had been reprising his role as Stanford Blatch in And Just Like That, an upcoming revival of the show.

On September 24, fellow Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker posted a touching tribute to Garson on Instagram. "It's been unbearable," she said of his passing. "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls."

In the obituary, his family requested that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights, which facilitates adoptions in L.A. County, because it holds a special place in his family since Garson adopted his son Nathen in L.A. in 2010.

Garson's death was first reported on September 21. At the time, it was said that he died after a short illness while surrounded by his family.

Willie Garson Of 'Sex & The City' Is Dead At 57

He was set to appear as Stanford Blatch in the show's reboot.

@willie.garson | Instagram, @willie.garson | Instagram

Sex & The City actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57, according to an Instagram post from his son Nathen Garson.

In the post from Tuesday, September 21 his son said "Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me."

Keep Reading Show less

The Sex And The City 3 Movie Just Got Cancelled And The Drama Around It Is Messy

They're saying one cast member is to blame.
espaiaroma

It seems like every year we hear whispers of our favourite shows coming back on the air; the cast reuniting for a movie or spin-off series. For cult classics like Full House, Will & Grace, and Gilmore Girls all our fandom dreams eventually did come true. However it's just been confirmed that the HBO OG gal pal series Sex And The City will not be reuniting for a final go around. 

Cast members put to rest the rumor that a third movie would make its way to the big screen only a few days ago. Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte) wrote a heartfelt instagram post saying how much she loved playing Charlotte and how deeply frustrated she was that she couldn't share the final chapter with the fans. 

Keep Reading Show less