Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Was Pancreatic Cancer, His Family Says In His Obituary
The Sex and the City actor passed away at the age of 57.
Days after his passing was announced, Willie Garson's cause of death has been revealed by his family.
In an obituary for Garson published by The New York Times on September 23, it was said that the actor died at the age of 57 at his home in L.A. due to pancreatic cancer.
Over the last four decades, Garson appeared in more than 300 TV shows and 70 films, including Sex and the City. Recently, he had been reprising his role as Stanford Blatch in And Just Like That, an upcoming revival of the show.
On September 24, fellow Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker posted a touching tribute to Garson on Instagram. "It's been unbearable," she said of his passing. "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls."
In the obituary, his family requested that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights, which facilitates adoptions in L.A. County, because it holds a special place in his family since Garson adopted his son Nathen in L.A. in 2010.
Garson's death was first reported on September 21. At the time, it was said that he died after a short illness while surrounded by his family.