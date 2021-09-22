Willie Garson Of 'Sex & The City' Is Dead At 57
He was set to appear as Stanford Blatch in the show's reboot.
Sex & The City actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57, according to an Instagram post from his son Nathen Garson.
In the post from Tuesday, September 21 his son said "Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me."
According to Variety and PEOPLE, the actor died after a short illness with his family around him during his passing.
The American actor was known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch on Sex & The City. He also appeared in the first and second movies of the franchise and was set to appear in the most recent reboot, And Just Like That.
Garson's Sex & The City castmate Mario Cantone who played his character's partner was quick to post a touching tribute.
I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from… https://t.co/ukFRuCXrtH— Mario Cantone (@Mario Cantone) 1632268939.0
According to Variety, Garson was also known for his roles as Mozzie on White Collar, and Henry Coffield in NYPD Blue.