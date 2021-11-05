5 Jobs In Vancouver That Will Pay Up To $120K For People With Crypto Experience
If you're into crypto, there could be a career change for you.
Whether you love it, hate it, or don't even understand it, cryptocurrency is making a name for itself in 2021.
New York's incoming mayor said he wants to be paid in bitcoin, while NFL star Aaron Rodgers will take part of his salary in the same cryptocurrency.
Facebook even changed its name to Meta in October, signalling a move towards what is being described as the metaverse — a virtual reality world that connects people but where you can buy and sell things digitally.
Big companies are even getting in on it now, and they're looking for crypto talent. So here are some job postings right now in Vancouver that pay big bucks.
Controller
Managing consultant company Robert Half is hiring a Controller for one of its clients in the crypto space.
The successful applicant must have an interest in cryptocurrency and would be responsible for "management reporting, process and procedure implementation and helping the company stay compliant to regulatory requirements."
The salary is between $100,000 and $120,000.
Copywriter & Social Media Manager
If you're tech-savvy and have a keen interest in cryptocurrency, BlockCare INC is hiring a Copywriter and Social media Manager.
The company develops software solutions for blockchain projects. The successful applicant writes press releases, blogs, collaborates with social media influencers and has an eye on analytics.
The salary is $40,000 to $50,000 a year.
Trading Desk Analyst
Aquanow is looking for someone to join their trading desk in Vancouver.
The role involves daily processing of transactions, data analysis and preparing presentations, among other things.
The successful candidate should have a degree in finance, economics, business or accounting. If they have experience with cryptocurrencies, the company says it is a major plus.
No salary listed.
Senior Communications Manager
Cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX is hiring a senior member of the communications team. They want someone to "shape the future of one of the most innovative and recognised brands in crypto."
Financial services, cryptocurrency, or technology industry experience is necessary along with seven years PR and communications experience.
The salary is $85,000 a year.
Senior Full Stack Developer
DMG Blockchain Solutions is hiring someone to join their software team, helping to make blockchain and cryptocurrency "accessible to non-technical users."
You will help to design systems and build easy-to-use applications. They want someone who is enthusiastic and has experience using cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin or ethereum.
The salary is $120,000 a year.
Principal Product Manager
Recruiting From Scratch is looking for someone for one of their clients who use blockchain tech around the world.
They are hiring someone to help scale the payment platform Dapper and the ideal candidate is "compelled by the applications and opportunities of crypto and blockchain technologies and is enthusiastic about bringing the benefits of decentralization to a broad consumer audience."
The salary was not listed.