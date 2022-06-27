The BC Government Is Hiring A Bunch Of Roles & Some Will Pay You Over $75K
They're looking for a Cannabis Consultant!
If it's time for a new gig, and you want to work for one of the top employers in Canada, then get your resume ready! There are so many B.C. government jobs open out right now, and there's a little something for everyone.
Plus, some of them pay over $75,000 a year, so you could be bringing in some serious cash with these positions.
There's a lot of positions open right now, so you'll likely find something to fit your qualifications and interests.
Here are some of the roles that the BC Public Service is hiring for right now, so you can get applying!
Cannabis Consultant, Cannabis Operations
Department: Liquor Distribution Branch
Salary: Up to 46,732.98 per annum
Who Should Apply: Minimal experience is needed for this role, but you do need to have knowledge about cannabis and have taken a few courses on it. This job sounds pretty fun because its purpose is to give people information and consultations about cannabis. You would be interacting directly with customers, and selling the government's cannabis products.
Design Coordinator
Department: Ministery of Health
Salary: Up to $52,157.99 annually
Who Should Apply: People who have a knack for writing, and want to get into the web design industry. This role will be making health care information accessible to the public. Not too much experience is required, and you would be helping break down complex topics for the public.
Indigenous Cultural Coordinator
Department: Children & Family Development
Salary: Up to $69,422.06 annually
Who Should Apply: This position works with children and families in Coquitlam to help develop their cultural plans and assess cultural heritage needs. If you have an interest in social work and experience working with Indigenous children, youth and communities, then this could be a fit.
Digital Analyst
People working on a project.
Jakkapant Turasen | Dreamstime
Department: The Digital Investment Office
Salary: Up to $83,014.85
Who Should Apply: This might not sound as exciting as a Cannabis Consultant, but it pays well and could be perfect for a business-minded person out there. This position will work with data and technology, as well as oversee projects.
Senior Highway Design Technician
Department: Min of Trans & Infrastructure
Salary: Up to $75,884.38 annually
Who Should Apply: This role gets to help develop the road system in B.C., and the person needs to have engineering experience. You could soon be driving on a road you helped design though, which is pretty cool.
Supervisor - 39th and Cambie
Department: BC Liquor Distribution Branch
Salary: Up to $58,345.59 annually
Who Should Apply: This is a temporary position, that manages a Liquor Distribution Branch in Vancouver. This role will be assigning tasks making schedules, managing employees, and doing general administration. It could be great for anyone looking to add something new to their resume, and it doesn't require any degrees.