Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

You Can Get Paid $600 A Day To Swim In The Sea In BC & No Acting Experience Is Required

Applications close today!

Vancouver Editor
A swimmer in open water.

A swimmer in open water.

Pavol Stredansky | Dreamstime

If you're willing to brave the cold water, you can actually get paid $600 a day for it.

A casting call in Vancouver is looking for people who are comfortable swimming in the cold sea to film a commercial. No acting experience is required — just some serious bravery.

The casting call was posted to Facebook and said that it will also pay the swimmer a $4,125 one-year buyout on top of the $600 per day.

The shoot dates are on March 3 and March 4, so you'd have to be available for filming then.

The casting agency is looking for both men and women 50 years and older to be in the commercial. There is no information on what the commercial is for — only that you would be doing some cold open-water swimming in the Lower Mainland.

The casting call says to email kkstreetcasting@gmail.com to apply.

In the email, you have to include you name, a photo of yourself and a few sentences about your experience with cold-water or open-sea swimming.

Hopefully you've been practicing cold plunges this year and are used to the chilly ocean waves. If not, you'll be in for a serious shock jumping into the Pacific Ocean, especially toward the end of winter.

In order to apply, you need to send in your submission by today, February 28, at 6 p.m. — so apply quickly if you think you're a fit!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

jobs in toronto

A Huge Toronto Water Park Is Hiring For 500 Jobs & Some Of The Perks Are Pretty Sweet

Ready to dive in?

Toronto water park lifeguards on the job

Enterprise | Handout

If you're looking for a fun summer job with some pretty sweet work perks, then why not consider applying at one of Toronto's biggest waterparks?

Wet'n'Wild Toronto is looking to hire 500 people to join their team this season, and they're looking to fill roles across all of their departments.

Keep ReadingShow less
british columbia jobs

SmartSweets Is Hiring & Their Jobs Come With Mega Delicious Benefits Like Free Candy

Who do you know that has a sweet tooth?!

@smartsweets | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

SmartSweets is hiring and it is possibly the ultimate dream job for candy lovers.

The company is looking for a Customer Experience Coordinator in their marketing department and it looks super exciting.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

7 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That Pay More Than $100,000

Get that six-figure salary! 🤑

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

For anyone searching for work or thinking of making a career move, there are Government of Canada jobs you can check out right now that have yearly salaries that reach over $100,000, which means you could make a six-figure salary!

While you might think a job with the federal government means working in Ottawa, there are positions being hired for all over the country including in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

Amazon Is Hiring In Toronto & There Are Currently Hundreds Of Job Openings

It's Bezos' world and we're just living in it!

@insideamazon | Instagram

Amazon most likely rules your online shopping, so why not work for them too?

Amazon is hiring for over 1,000 positions in Toronto at varying levels, so if you're in the market for a new job or hoping to switch careers, it may be worth taking a peek at their new listings.

Keep ReadingShow less