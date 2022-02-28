You Can Get Paid $600 A Day To Swim In The Sea In BC & No Acting Experience Is Required

All of these jobs have salary ranges, but each one offers an annual pay of up to more than $100,000. In fact, the highest-paying job on this list can earn you just over $141,000 a year.
All employees of the federal public service and core public administration are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.
That policy applies regardless of whether people are working remotely or in person and the length of their employment, although accommodations may be accepted based on medical or religious grounds.
So, if you're looking for work, here are seven government jobs in various departments, agencies and institutions that are being hired for right now and pay more than $100,000 a year.
Manager, Practices, Procedures and Internal Controls
Salary: $94,387 to $119,430
Organization: House of Commons
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a bachelor's degree in administration, finance or a related field or who has an acceptable combination of education, training and relevant experience.
Required experience includes dealing with complex corporate-wide projects and business issues, identifying requirements and defining performance measures, leading the work of others in working groups or projects, and preparing and delivering briefing documents with advice and recommendations.
Being bilingual in English and French is imperative for this Ottawa-based position.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Organization: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who Should Apply: For this job that's available in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, CSIS wants someone with an undergraduate degree, master's degree or technologist diploma in computer science, electrical engineering/electronics, network security, telecommunications or similar engineering and technologist disciplines.
At least three years of experience with the specialized streams being hired for are also required.
There are various language requirements including bilingual imperative, bilingual non-imperative and English essential.
Costing Financial Advisor
Salary: $92,144 to $118,741
Organization: Shared Services Canada
Who Should Apply: A degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics along with experience related to financial management or auditing is a must for candidates.
Other requirements include experience with cost estimating, providing strategic advice on complex financial information and working in financial planning.
Positions are available in various locations and there are various language requirements.
Orchestra Manager
Salary: $79,500 to $116,600
Organization: National Arts Centre
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a university degree in music or a related field along with at least eight years of experience in performing arts management, knowledge of the operations of symphony orchestras and a willingness to travel and work evenings and weekends.
While being bilingual is not necessary, priority will be given to candidates who are proficient in both English and French.
Cyber Threat Assessor
Salary: $83,055 to $104,288
Organization: Communications Security Establishment
Who Should Apply: It's required that candidates have a university degree but no specific areas of study are listed.
Candidates need to have experience in information systems or cybersecurity issues, international affairs, social science domains, analyzing qualitative and quantitative data, and writing about geopolitics, international affairs, technology, economics, security or social science.
Being eligible for a top-secret security clearance is also required for this Ottawa-based position.
Manager, Strategic Policy Liaison
Salary: $109,700 to $141,900
Organization: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in commerce, business administration, finance, economics, accounting, public administration, actuarial science, law or a relevant field.
Experience in either planning and conducting research or analysis of public policy in relation to financial institutions, providing advice to senior management, or establishing partnerships and engaging with internal and external stakeholders to discuss public policy issues is also required.
This bilingual position is located in Ottawa but the successful candidate can work from one of the other offices in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.
Analyst and Unit Head
Salary: $88,618 to $116,116
Organization: Statistics Canada
Who Should Apply: Statistics Canada is looking to hire those who identify as Indigenous, persons with disabilities, women and members of visible minority groups.
For these positions, it's required that candidates have graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution and have specialized in economics, sociology or statistics.
Experience in managing projects and researching, analyzing and/or integrating data and various language skills are necessary as well.
There are offices in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Halifax.
