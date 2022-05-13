Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Quebec Resident Faces $20K Fine For Stealing Fossils From 3 National Parks In The Rockies

Along with five months of house arrest.

Calgary Staff Writer
Athabasca Falls in Jasper National Park. Right: A fossil recovered by Parks Canada.

Luckyphotographer | Dreamstime, Parks Canada

A Quebec resident was fined $20,000 and sentenced to five months of house arrest after it was discovered that they had removed 45 fossils from three national parks across B.C. and Alberta.

According to Parks Canada, it is the "largest fine that has been levied to date" for the removal of fossils from the site due to the "seriousness of the offence."

Parks Canada said they got a tip from a member of the public about fossils being taken from the Burgess Shale – one of the most significant fossil sites in the world – in B.C. in the summer of 2020.

An investigation into the report led them to obtain a search warrant. Wardens from La Mauricie National Park and the Québec Waterways along with the Longueuil Police Department carried out a search of a private residence in the Montreal area on November 20, 2020, where they found 45 fossils.

The stolen fossils were examined by an expert from the Royal Ontario Museum and were found to have originated from sites within Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks in the Canadian Rockies.

The majority of the fossils found had come from the Burgess Shale Marble Canyon Quarry in Kootenay National Park, an area which is not currently accessible to the public, Parks Canada said.

As a result of the investigation, the individual not only had to forfeit the 45 fossils, but also received a $20,000 fine and a five-month conditional sentence order which includes a curfew.

Parks Canada said the hefty fine demonstrated the seriousness of the offence and the importance of the site.

"The money from the fine will go to the Environmental Damages Fund and be used to support projects that restore nature and conserve wildlife and habitats," they added.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

