An American Moving To This Small City In Alberta Got The Weirdest Warning From Locals
It literally stinks!
An American asking for advice on Reddit about moving to Alberta might have got more than they bargained for when locals gave them a pretty weird warning.
The American took to the Alberta Reddit page to ask for advice about moving to the small city of Brooks in southeast Alberta and asked for tips for an Alberta newcomer, including places to rent an apartment.
However, locals were pretty quick to question whether moving to Brooks was really the right call as it could be a "huge culture shock" for an American.
And also because, in their words, it stinks!
Reddit users weren't just criticizing the city. According to locals, Brooks quite literally stinks due to a meatpacking plant which can create some pretty foul smells and if the wind blows the wrong way, you can get a whiff across the entire town.
People were pretty brutal with their warnings, going as far as urging the Reddit user to reconsider moving to Brooks. One user mentioned its connection to Nickelback, so depending on your taste in music that may be a positive or a negative.
However, not everyone was critical of Brooks and its apparent odour and some shared positive things about the city.
Locals praised the area for its parks and historical areas like how close it is to Dinosaur Provincial Park, as well as mentioning the antelopes and cacti around.
With all this pretty mixed advice, we'd love to know if this brave American does end up moving to the tiny Alberta city or not.