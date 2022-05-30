NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

cities in alberta

This Albertan City Is Getting Roasted For Having 'The Worst Flag You Will Ever See'

Someone called it an "insult to Excel!" 😂

Calgary Staff Writer
A Lethbridge city flag.

A Lethbridge city flag.

City Of Lethbridge

Redditors aren't usually ones to hold back, happily sharing their thoughts on anything from a condo building's "distressing" design to some really candid advice for anyone moving to the province. However, the flag for the city of Lethbridge has been the latest target for a roast and we can kind of see why.

One Redditor took to the site to air their thoughts on Lethbridge's flag and said the city "might possibly have the worst flag you will ever see in your life."

The flag features a series of red, blue and white rectangles, and it looks vaguely like the American flag if you were to stand very, very, very far away.

Safe to say that Albertans also had a lot to say about the controversial flag and many pointed out the similarities between it and something you could create in spreadsheet software Microsoft Excel.

"Just because you can design a flag in Excel doesn't mean you should," one user joked.

"Saying this flag was designed in Excel is an insult to Excel," another responded.

However, some users were pretty impressed with the thought of even creating a city flag in Excel.

"It isn't an insult, Excel is not a flag-making software and it's impressive that you can create flags in it," they added.

As well as pointing out the overall spreadsheet-like vibe of the flag, other users came up with some different scenarios for how the flag might have been designed.

"This is what happens when the flag is due tomorrow morning and you put off starting on it until 3 a.m.," someone suggested.

Others looked a little more into the history of the flag and its links to Lethbridge's Fort Whoop-Up, a spot known for its illegal whiskey trade.

"It's based on the flag that used to fly at the local fort, nicknamed Fort Whoop-Up (and eventually officially named that) because there was a lot of illegal whisky trade. So: flag designer was probably drunk," the user said.

Lethbridge's city flag wasn't the only flag to come under fire as users took the opportunity to air which Canadian provincial flags they'd also like to see changed.

"Almost as bad as the Ontario flag," one user said.

Another said the Manitoba flag should also be fixed.

