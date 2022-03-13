A Dog Pool Party Is Coming To 3 Canadian Cities & There's Canine Cabanas For Your Pup
It’s the ultimate puppy party. 🐶
Heat can be tough for our furry friends but luckily, a unique pool party catered especially to dogs will be heading to three Canadian cities to help them cool off this summer.
The dog pool party will be brought to life by the team behind the pet-friendly festival “Pet-A-Palooza” and will include a 120 ft long pool set up in the middle of Calgary, Victoria, and Vancouver, especially for pups.
The event will be heading to Eau Claire Market in Calgary in July and Yaletown, Vancouver and Bullen Park on Vancouver Island in August for the ultimate puppy pool party.
As well as an extra-large swimming pool, there’s set to be canine cabanas, pool floaties for our fluffy friends to lounge on as well as a DJ to get everyone in the party spirit.
Best of all, the event is completely free. Whether you’re keen to bring your own dog along, or even if you just want to go and cry about all the cute dogs in attendance, you’re bound to have the best day.
Dog Pool Party
Price: Free
When: July 23 & 24 (Calgary), August 13 & 14 (Victoria), August 28 (Vancouver), 2022
Calgary Address: Eau Claire Market, Calgary, AB.
Victoria Address: Bullen Park, 1140 Lyall St., Esquimalt, B.C.
Vancouver Address: 1100 Mainland St., Yaletown, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Should Go: Go and check out all the pups having a whale of a time in the sunshine.