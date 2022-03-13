Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in calgary

A Dog Pool Party Is Coming To 3 Canadian Cities & There's Canine Cabanas For Your Pup

It’s the ultimate puppy party. 🐶

A dog sat in a deck chair with sunglasses on. Right: Two dogs on a pool floatie.

A dog sat in a deck chair with sunglasses on. Right: Two dogs on a pool floatie.

@luvsjagger | Instagram, @mydoggobrother | Instagram

Heat can be tough for our furry friends but luckily, a unique pool party catered especially to dogs will be heading to three Canadian cities to help them cool off this summer.

The dog pool party will be brought to life by the team behind the pet-friendly festival “Pet-A-Palooza” and will include a 120 ft long pool set up in the middle of Calgary, Victoria, and Vancouver, especially for pups.

The event will be heading to Eau Claire Market in Calgary in July and Yaletown, Vancouver and Bullen Park on Vancouver Island in August for the ultimate puppy pool party.

As well as an extra-large swimming pool, there’s set to be canine cabanas, pool floaties for our fluffy friends to lounge on as well as a DJ to get everyone in the party spirit.

Best of all, the event is completely free. Whether you’re keen to bring your own dog along, or even if you just want to go and cry about all the cute dogs in attendance, you’re bound to have the best day.

Dog Pool Party

Price: Free

When: July 23 & 24 (Calgary), August 13 & 14 (Victoria), August 28 (Vancouver), 2022

Calgary Address: Eau Claire Market, Calgary, AB.

Victoria Address: Bullen Park, 1140 Lyall St., Esquimalt, B.C.

Vancouver Address: 1100 Mainland St., Yaletown, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Should Go: Go and check out all the pups having a whale of a time in the sunshine.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...