Infectious Disease Doctor In Alberta Says One 'Issue' Is 'Really Impacting' COVID-19 Cases
The province is about to roll out fourth doses of the vaccine.
An infectious disease expert is warning that not enough Albertans have received their third COVID-19 vaccine, despite the province beginning the rollout of a fourth dose.
Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Alberta, urged people in the province, particularly those aged 65 and older to get their third vaccination, as a "poor uptake" has led to more people getting sick.
"Hospitalizations are increasing in AB and the uptick seems mainly to be 65 + year olds," she said in a tweet.
Saxinger added: "Relevant science isn’t fully clear on general fourth [dose] timing yet. Higher-risk third-dose recipients are now months out."
"Boost too early and it might wane at the wrong time," she explained.
"The issue is we have a poor uptake of the third dose, and that's really impacting what we’re seeing right now of people getting more ill," Saxinger told CTV.
Currently over 86.7% of eligible Albertans have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, however according to data from the province, under 40% have had a third dose.
“People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine. A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it," she added.
Saxinger's comments come as Alberta announced it would be expanding its vaccine program to offer a fourth dose to eligible Alberta from April 12.
The government said the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now makes up around 80% of new cases in the province with "potential for increased transmission and some increase in [hospital] admissions".
"All Albertans age 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Alberta age 65 and older, and all seniors in congregate care regardless of age can receive a fourth dose of vaccine," the government said.