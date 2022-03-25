Jason Kenney Has Slammed The Feds Over 'Pointless' Travel Restrictions & Proof Of Vaccination
"All Canadians should be freely able to fly anywhere in Canada or out of our country."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has slammed the federal government's travel restrictions and proof of vaccination program, branding them "pointless".
In a video posted to Twitter, Kenney said the measures such as the proof of vaccination requirement to board flights have "no defensible public health rationale".
"It's political theatre, not public health policy," he said.
Ottawa\u2019s pointless travel restrictions have to go.\n\nWe are renewing our call to drop all of the travel restrictions, including the pointless proof of vaccination program.\n\nAll Canadians should be freely able to fly anywhere in Canada or out of our country.pic.twitter.com/ySs9EwPo6G— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648153740
Ottawa introduced travel restrictions on November 30, 2021 which prevented unvaccinated Canadians from boarding a plane or train in the country. However, the government announced it would drop pre-entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from April 1.
Kenney added that a motion was passed by UCP MLAs in the Alberta Legislature last week, calling on the federal government to "drop all of the pointless federal travel restrictions that have been in place for months".
But he accused NDP MLAs of siding "with their ally Justin Trudeau".
He added: "While the Trudeau government did take one small step forward by lifting the pre-flight testing requirement, they still have the proof-of-vaccination requirement," he said.
Kenney said vaccinated travellers "can very easily transmit the Omicron variant of COVID-19" and so the policy no longer "serves any defensible purpose".
"The message for Ottawa drop all of the travel restrictions, including the pointless proof-of-vaccination program, to be able to fly anywhere in Canada or out of our country."
Meanwhile, Trudeau was in Europe this week and came under fire when several European MPs called him out during a question-and-answer session.
German MP Christine Anderson described him as a "disgrace" and said that he had a "perverted" understanding of democracy.