Calgary & Edmonton Have Very Different Rules On Wearing Masks So Here's All You Need To Know
Mask requirements are being dropped in Alberta — but not everywhere.
Alberta is set to drop its mask requirements from March 1, but in Edmonton, you’re going to need your mask for a little while longer.
Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney announced that indoor mask requirements would be dropped across the province on March 1 as part of a wider move to end public health measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Despite the change at a provincial level, the current mask bylaw in Edmonton is set to stay in effect even past March 1. The bylaw requires everyone over the age of 2 to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and public vehicles in the city.
Why Hasn’t Edmonton Dropped Its Mask Bylaw?
There are two things that need to happen before Edmonton’s council has a vote to drop it.
First, the province must rescind its mask order. Secondly, Edmonton’s COVID-19 active case count must drop below 100 cases per 100,000 residents for 28 days straight.
Provincial data from February 24 showed that the City of Edmonton’s active case rate was 184.3 active cases per 100,000.
Councillor Ashley Salvador told CTV News Edmonton she believes it is still “reasonable” to continue masking while the city is not close to meeting that target.
"I think masking is one of the easiest, simplest steps that Edmontonians can take to protect community members," Salvador said.
What Are The Mask Rules In Calgary?
Meanwhile in Calgary, the mask bylaw is set to expire on March 1, alongside the provincial restrictions. The city currently has a 192.5 active case rate per 100,000 according to provincial data.
In a vote on February 15, council members voted to remove the City of Calgary’s bylaw 13-2.
Susan Henry, Chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency said she is “cautiously optimistic that we are entering a new stage of the pandemic”.
“Some of us will welcome the lifting of restrictions while others will prefer to continue wearing face coverings and following other precautions. We must be kind and compassionate toward one another, respect those personal choices and make space for everyone to move at the speed they feel comfortable with.”