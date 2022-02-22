Alberta Plans To Lift 'Almost All' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week & Here's What That Means
Masks might not be needed from March 1.
Alberta is planning to lift "almost all" COVID-19 restrictions from as early as next week.
In a series of tweets, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said there had been "encouraging data" that "continues to show a steep drop in the COVID-19 Omicron wave". He added pressure on Alberta's hospitals is also declining.
Kenney said a final decision would be announced by the government on Saturday, February 26 about moving to step two of their plan to "lift almost all restrictions on March 1" in the province.
Encouraging data continues to show a steep drop in the Covid-19 Omicron wave. Pressure on our hospitals is declining.\n\n(1/3)— Jason Kenney (@Jason Kenney) 1645492994
"Damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. We must learn to live with COVID, and get our lives back to normal," Kenney tweeted.
Alberta started its reopening plan on February 8, when in a live address to the province, Kenney said that Alberta's proof-of-vaccination system would end.
In the same press conference, he also said that rules requiring students to wear masks in schools would end on Monday, February 14.
If the government does decide to lift restrictions, Alberta will look very different from next week.
If approved, step two of removing COVID-19 restrictions on March 1 would see capacity limits on all large venues lifted, while gathering limits for indoor and outdoor socializing would also be dropped.
Mandatory work-from-home requirements for businesses will end and indoor masking will no longer be required in the province.
A date for moving to step three of the plan has not yet been finalized, but it would see COVID-specific continuing care measures being removed and mandatory isolation requirements also being removed. This is dependent on "hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward," AHS said.