Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Alberta Plans To Lift 'Almost All' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week & Here's What That Means

Masks might not be needed from March 1.

Calgary Staff Writer
Alberta Plans To Lift 'Almost All' COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week & Here's What That Means
Government Of Alberta | Flickr

Alberta is planning to lift "almost all" COVID-19 restrictions from as early as next week.

In a series of tweets, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said there had been "encouraging data" that "continues to show a steep drop in the COVID-19 Omicron wave". He added pressure on Alberta's hospitals is also declining.

Kenney said a final decision would be announced by the government on Saturday, February 26 about moving to step two of their plan to "lift almost all restrictions on March 1" in the province.

"Damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. We must learn to live with COVID, and get our lives back to normal," Kenney tweeted.

Alberta started its reopening plan on February 8, when in a live address to the province, Kenney said that Alberta's proof-of-vaccination system would end.

In the same press conference, he also said that rules requiring students to wear masks in schools would end on Monday, February 14.

If the government does decide to lift restrictions, Alberta will look very different from next week.

If approved, step two of removing COVID-19 restrictions on March 1 would see capacity limits on all large venues lifted, while gathering limits for indoor and outdoor socializing would also be dropped.

Mandatory work-from-home requirements for businesses will end and indoor masking will no longer be required in the province.

A date for moving to step three of the plan has not yet been finalized, but it would see COVID-specific continuing care measures being removed and mandatory isolation requirements also being removed. This is dependent on "hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward," AHS said.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 alberta

Alberta Will Be Releasing Its Plan To End 'Damaging' COVID-19 Restrictions This Week

"We must and will learn to live with COVID-19"

Jason Kenney | Facebook

Alberta will be releasing a plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions including the province's vaccine passport system this week.

In a live Facebook address on Thursday, February 3, Premier Jason Kenney described the restrictions as "damaging" and said he shares the frustrations of Albertans whose lives have been disrupted over the past two years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Albertans Now Need To Be Fully Vaxxed To Use The Province's Vaccine Passport

That means both doses, people!👇

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

Heads up Albertans, those who live in the province now need to prove that they have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to places like restaurants and movie theatres.

Starting on Monday, October 25, those living in Alberta need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter businesses and venues that are participating in the province's Restrictions Exemption Program.

Keep ReadingShow less

Alberta Is Doubling Its Maximum Fine For People Who Harass 'Public-Facing' Workers

Be kind out there.

YourAlberta | YouTube

Officials in Alberta are introducing heftier fines to protect employees on the frontlines from confrontations with customers.

During a press conference on Thursday, October 7, Premier Jason Kenney announced that the government will be "doubling the maximum fine for mistreating public-facing workers."

Keep ReadingShow less

Officials In Alberta Are Cracking Down On Gathering Limits Ahead Of Thanksgiving Weekend

"Last Thanksgiving sparked the second wave of COVID."

YourAlberta | YouTube, Bhofack2 | Dreamstime

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Alberta government is putting further restrictions in place for social gatherings.

On Tuesday, October 5, Premier Jason Kenney announced at a press conference that outdoor social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 20 people. The previous amount of people allowed to gather outdoors was 200.

Keep ReadingShow less