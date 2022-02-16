A Doctor Is Paying For 100 Beers At A Calgary Bar Tonight If You Use Your Vaccine Passport
She said she wants to support the safe reopening of local businesses.
A doctor in Calgary is going to a downtown bar and paying for 100 beers for its customers to try and show her support for city bars continuing to ask for proof of vaccination.
Dr. Stephanie Cooper, who works at Foothills Hospital, will be at the Ship & Anchor Pub at 534 17 Ave. S.W. starting at 5 p.m.
Dr. Cooper, who has worked as an obstetrician for 16 years, told Narcity, "It's to support local businesses that have, and continue to, try and provide the safest environment for their patrons and staff.
"I want to show that we can open up with caution and that businesses that want to be more conservative with the easing of restrictions should be supported and not the target of bullying and hatred."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney lifted the province's vaccine passport system on February 9.
But at the same press conference, Kenney also said that it's a "commercial decision" for bars and restaurants that want to continue to request proof of vaccination from their customers before entry.
He said, "I would just say that's a matter of the free market. [...] If a business chooses to have a policy of that nature, then that may appeal to a certain kind of customer and it may turn away other kinds of customers."
In a post on Facebook, Ship & Anchor said it had decided to keep asking for proof of vaccination while they "discuss how we move forward, assess the comfort levels of staff, and make operational adjustments accordingly," also mentioning that the post attracted "some intolerant and hateful exchanges."