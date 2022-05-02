Vancouver Airport Has Some Advice For Travellers As 'Staffing Shortages' Cause Delays
Vancouver International Airport just told travellers to arrive early due to the ongoing delays that they are facing due to staffing shortages.
If you have a trip planned, be prepared for a longer than normal wait time at the airport. Luckily, they also gave a few tips for anyone travelling — to make it go faster.
YVR said that the delays are in passenger screening, and are causing super long lines for travellers. If you want to make it on your flight in time, the Vancouver Airport "strongly encouraged" passengers to arrive early, in order to make it through security.
Their new recommendation for domestic travellers is to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight time. For international travellers, they said to get to the airport at least three hours ahead of the scheduled flight time.
Hopefully, you have a show that you've been meaning to catch up on!
Staffing shortages
The Vancouver Airport said that The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is experiencing "ongoing staffing shortages."
These shortages are causing the lines to get lengthy at the YVR security screening, and they aren't sure when it's going to be fixed.
The airport said that "it is unclear when this situation will improve."
On top of the delays that the airport is experiencing, they are expecting more travellers to be coming through.
"YVR is welcoming up to 45,000 passengers per day and the airport anticipates passenger traffic to continue to increase," they said.
Tips from YVR
If you want to actually make it to your destination, the Vancouver International Airport has some recommendations for you.
1. The first tip was to arrive early — following their new guidelines.
2. Follow the latest health measures, like wearing masks in the terminal and on the flight.
3. The airport said to "take note of in-terminal signs," because passengers might be directed to specific screening checkpoints depending on the number of people.
4. You should also be ready for passenger screening, to help the security process go smoothly even with the reduced staff.
5. Finally the airport said to have everything prepared before your trip — like travel documents and proof of vaccination.