Vancouver Airport Is Letting Some People Skip The Security Line & Here's How To Do It
"Introducing YVR EXPRESS!" ✈️
Air travellers can now do a little happy dance because Vancouver International Airport has just introduced a new program called YVR Express that will let some people skip the security line.
Passengers flying from Canada to the U.S. can reserve a time slot up to 72 hours beforehand, and avoid the line at security screening.
"YVR EXPRESS allows you to schedule a specific time to enter security screening and avoid waiting in line prior to moving through the screening process," the airport's website said.
\u201cIntroducing YVR EXPRESS! This new program allows travellers going from YVR to the U.S. to skip the security screening line by booking a reservation ahead of time. Read more about this innovative technology here:\n\nhttps://t.co/cHkjSqgxAD\u201d— YVR (@YVR) 1664997359
YVR outlined four steps for the express process for travellers to do, before their trip.
The first is to schedule your YVR Express time slot online, up to 72 hours before or, you can do it when you arrive at Vancouver Airport.
The online form will ask you the airline you will be travelling with, which destination you are going to, the flight number, how many people you are flying with and an email address.
Once you are at the airport and have your baggage checked, YVR said that you can head over to your "security screening checkpoint within 15 minutes of your reserved time," which they will assign to you beforehand.
At the checkpoint, you just show the airport staff your reservation QR code and you can go on through screening.
As of right now, the new program is not available for connecting passengers, although, YVR did confirm in a Tweet that they "will be expanding to other checkpoints in the coming months."
\u201c@SaanichGAS We will be expanding to other checkpoints in the coming months! Any updates will be posted here.\u201d— YVR (@YVR) 1664997359
So if you're planning a trip to the U.S., now you can save some time!