Ontario's Winter Storm Has Impacted So Many Flights & Your Spring Vacation Could Be Delayed
So much for your early start to March break ❄️.
An Ontario winter storm may impede the start of March break for residents on Friday, as an incoming round of heavy snowfall is set to make travel difficult.
Toronto Pearson Airport issued a warning to travellers on Friday morning advising them to check their flight statuses before rushing to their terminal.
According to the airport's website, numerous flights have already been cancelled, including some to San Francisco, Vancouver, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.
Both arrivals and departures have reported cancellations and delays.
Winter weather travel advisories have been issued throughout the province. Environment Canada (EC) warns that areas near Hamilton and the Niagara Peninsula could receive up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," EC states.
"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," it adds.
Morning and early afternoon are likely to have the worst driving conditions in southwestern Ontario. However, the potential for very low visibility will shift towards Lake Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that they are responding to five-vehicle crash on Highway 401, which has blocked all express lane traffic and forced vehicles into the collectors.
The Weather Network (TWN) reports that while it won't be the most snow the province has seen in recent memory, conditions will be bad enough to affect travel "given the number of folks getting an early start to March break vacations."
As for what's ahead?
Experts predict that the snow will have mostly departed by Friday evening. However, you'll want to keep your parka nearby as light flurries are expected on Saturday morning.
There is also a chance of another snow event on Sunday night, so residents should be prepared for a wintry weekend overall.
