Here's How Long You Have To Isolate In Ontario If You Have COVID-19
Vaccinated and unvaccinated people have different rules to follow.
The Ontario government has changed the rules for how long you need to isolate if you tested positive for COVID-19, and it differs based on your vaccination status.
On December 30, the government announced that due to "growing evidence that generally healthy people with COVID-19 are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop," isolation rules would be changing.
Fully vaccinated
For those who are fully vaccinated, or under 12 years old, the government now only requires you to isolate for five days following the start of your symptoms.
If you live with anyone else, everyone in your household must also isolate. According to the government, "these individuals can end isolation after five days if their symptoms are improved for at least 24 hours and all public health and safety measures, such as masking and physical distancing, are followed."
However, the government also requires non-household contacts to self-monitor for 10 days.
Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and immunocompromised
For those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised, the rules are a bit different if someone tests positive for COVID-19.
People who fall under these categories must isolate for 10 days.
If you work or live in a high-risk health care setting, it is recommended that you only go back to work 10 days after your symptoms started or exposure.
However, due to staffing issues, the government also states that residents can return to work after isolating for seven days if they get a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test results.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
