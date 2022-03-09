Editions

Ontario Is Changing Its Isolation Rules For When You Come In Contact With COVID-19

No more holing up for two weeks.

A COVID-19 sign in Kensington Market, Toronto, ON.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

On March 9, 2022, the Ontario government announced that it would be lifting isolation requirements for many individuals who come in contact with COVID-19.

As a result, the following groups of people, vaccinated, unvaccinated/immunocompromised, and those who've tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, will no longer be required to isolate after coming in close contact with the virus.

Instead, individuals are instructed to do the following, for ten days after exposure:

  • Self-monitor for symptoms,
  • Wear a mask, and avoid activities where face-coverings would be removed,
  • Avoid visiting those of higher risk of illness or similar work settings.

Isolation requirements for household contacts have also changed, with the government now allowing the following individuals to avoid restriction altogether:

  • Household members that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days,
  • Household members that are 18-years-or-older that have received their booster dose,
  • Household members that are under 18-years-old that are fully vaccinated.

However, household members who don't meet that criteria will have to self-isolate while the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is.

"Due to the unique characteristics of the Omicron variant, case and contact management and isolation guidelines are being updated to minimize the burden to workers and families while ensuring that our high-risk settings remain protected," the government states in their press release.

"We are able to make these changes due to the availability of rapid tests and the province's high vaccination rates," it adds.

It's worth noting that the new guideline defines close contacts as anyone you were at least two metres away from for at least 15 minutes or multiple short lengths of time without personal protective equipment.

