Pizza Hut Canada Threw Shade At Ford After Ontario's COVID-19 Restrictions Announcement
Some seriously saucy Twitter drama. 🍕
The province is just barely a week into the new year, and Ontario is already looking at one of the first random Twitter feuds for 2022.
Following Doug Ford's announcement about moving into a modified Step Two of the province's reopening plan, Pizza Hut Canada decided to take the opportunity to poke some fun at the premier.
When talking about school closures in a press conference on January 3, Ford said, "You know, this took me about 30 seconds to make a decision. It was a decisive decision."
"After Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, dropped the term 'decisive decision' during yesterday's COVID-19 press conference, social media immediately began talking about his non-sensical language." Ryan Chiasson, an associate creative director at Ogilvy told Narcity. "Within minutes, Ogilvy Toronto concepted and created a post for Pizza Hut Canada's Twitter account."
Need to decide on a decision for dinner? Let\u2019s get decisive when you decide, because this dinner is a decisive decision.pic.twitter.com/y9Vn4zKQoF— Pizza Hut Canada (@Pizza Hut Canada) 1641242657
"Need to decide on a decision for dinner? Let's get decisive when you decide, because this dinner is a decisive decision," read the post.
The tongue-in-cheek solution for the common dilemma of what to have for dinner was also a subtle jab at Ontario's premier, and it quickly blew up on Twitter.
"Meanwhile, Pizza Hut is now subtweeting the Premier of Ontario. What a time to be alive," one Twitter user wrote, while another shared they might actually order a pie since Pizza Hut Canada was "mocking" Ford.
It even captured the attention of Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, who replied to Pizza Hut Canada's tweet with a picture of himself and his children with a Pizza Hut box and the caption, "We made our decision in 30 seconds."
Chiasson added that Pizza Hut Canada's tweet wasn't meant to take any political sides, but rather that they were "just having some fun with a trending moment in time."
As of January 5, new COVID-19 restrictions came into effect for Ontario, which cut gathering limits, shuttered gyms and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, as well as moved students back to remote learning for at least two weeks.
The current public health measures other than school closures are currently in place for 21 days, until January 26, pending the province's epidemiological situation at that time.
