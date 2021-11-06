Dr. Tam Says Canada Isn't 'Out Of The Woods' Yet With COVID-19 But She Has A Target For 2022
Canada's top doc responded to a former U.S. official who said the pandemic could be over by early January.
According to the country's top doctor, Canada's COVID-19 fight is far from over — despite claims from a former U.S. official that the pandemic could be over in our neighbouring country by early January.
During a modelling update on November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked if that timeline for the end of the pandemic is realistic for Canada, and while she didn't give a yes or no answer, she explained when the country might be in a better position.
"We may be in still for a bit of a bumpy ride all the way through the winter season in Canada," she said. "I think it is really encouraging, and absolutely amazing kudos to Canadians for rolling up their sleeves, that we've got such a high vaccine coverage and in fact higher than that of the United States."
Earlier that day, Scott Gottlieb, who is a Pfizer board member and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC that the pandemic might be over in the U.S. by January 4, which is when vaccine mandates for any company with at least 100 employees come into effect.
"I don't think we're out of the woods," Tam said. "I think we should look probably towards the spring when we'll be in a better position."
Canada's top doctor revealed that the federal government is still preparing for possible surges in cases and used European nations like the U.K. — where vaccination rates are high but resurgences are happening — as an example.