A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay Black Men Over $3,000 To Appear In A Dove Commercial
No acting experience needed!
A Toronto casting call is seeking out GTA-based black men ages 25 to 45 who "may or may not be fathers", to appear in an upcoming Dove campaign.
According to Groundglass Casting, the non-union project, which is looking to hire real people, not actors, requires those chosen to be comfortable being filmed topless.
"Dove's history of working with 'real men,' not models or actors, is important to the brand," the call's description reads. Also, no previous acting experience is required.
"If you are represented by a talent agent, you identify as an actor or model by profession or you have been an on-screen participant on a reality TV show, please do not apply to this casting call," it adds.
Anyone looking to apply must be able to meet the following criteria:
- Legally eligible to work in Canada
- Able and willing to film in Toronto on the week of December 5, 2022
- Available for an online interview with the director on December 1
- Subject to a COVID-19 test and attend a wardrobe appointment on December 5
If you're cast, your payment scheme will break down as follows:
- $300 for the wardrobe appointment
- $600 for the day of filming
- $2,400 buyout if your footage is used in the final commercial
However, it's worth noting that anyone who appears in the commercial will be asked to sign an agreement to not appear in any promotional material for any brand for approximately 2 years.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Those shortlisted for the project will be notified on or before November 30, 2022.
