NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Could Pay You Thousands To Sit On A Couch & Watch TV

You have until April 29 to apply!

Toronto Staff Writer
Man on couch. Right: Street in Toronto.

Man on couch. Right: Street in Toronto.

Juan Ordonez | Unsplash, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Are you someone looking to make some extra dough with minimal effort? Well, good news! A Toronto casting call is looking to make that happen, and all you got to do is sit on a couch and watch some television.

Mann Casting is looking to fill numerous roles for an upcoming print commercial campaign, with some paying up to $3,000 for a single day of work.

The list of characters is super diverse, with such standouts as Dad On Couch, Dad Watching TV, Business Woman, Cook or a couple sitting in bed and watching television.

However, it's worth noting that most roles, including the dad ones, seek specific ethnicities such as Latinx, Middle Eastern, Pan Asian, and African. So make sure to check before applying.

Depending on the role, the casting company is looking for people between the age of 20 to over 65.

Buyout rates also vary depending on the use of each ad, with those appearing in the Digital Print category being paid between $2,000-$3,000 if you're "recognizable" in the final edit.

In addition to the buyout, each person will get $500.00 for a 10-hour day plus $75 an hour it goes into overtime.

Anyone interested will need to send in a self-tape by Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m., with interviews taking place between May 5 to 6.

All talent must be double vaccinated and be willing to take two COVID-19 tests ahead of the shoot date and wardrobe fitting on May 15 or 16.

The shoot dates will be between May 18 to 21, with individuals only required for one day.

Project Technology 

Salary: $500 - $7,000

Company: Mann Casting

Who Should Apply: Anyone who fits the description of one of the many diverse roles.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...