A Toronto Casting Call Could Pay You Thousands To Sit On A Couch & Watch TV
You have until April 29 to apply!
Are you someone looking to make some extra dough with minimal effort? Well, good news! A Toronto casting call is looking to make that happen, and all you got to do is sit on a couch and watch some television.
Mann Casting is looking to fill numerous roles for an upcoming print commercial campaign, with some paying up to $3,000 for a single day of work.
The list of characters is super diverse, with such standouts as Dad On Couch, Dad Watching TV, Business Woman, Cook or a couple sitting in bed and watching television.
However, it's worth noting that most roles, including the dad ones, seek specific ethnicities such as Latinx, Middle Eastern, Pan Asian, and African. So make sure to check before applying.
Depending on the role, the casting company is looking for people between the age of 20 to over 65.
Buyout rates also vary depending on the use of each ad, with those appearing in the Digital Print category being paid between $2,000-$3,000 if you're "recognizable" in the final edit.
In addition to the buyout, each person will get $500.00 for a 10-hour day plus $75 an hour it goes into overtime.
Anyone interested will need to send in a self-tape by Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m., with interviews taking place between May 5 to 6.
All talent must be double vaccinated and be willing to take two COVID-19 tests ahead of the shoot date and wardrobe fitting on May 15 or 16.
The shoot dates will be between May 18 to 21, with individuals only required for one day.
Project Technology
Salary: $500 - $7,000
Company: Mann Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone who fits the description of one of the many diverse roles.