This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Over $2K To Play Basketball With A Family Member
You can get paid to shoot hoops. 🏀
An upcoming campaign for a big box store is offering Toronto families the chance to star in a wholesome ad, and the pay isn't too shabby either.
Jigsaw Casting announced this week that it's seeking two pairs, a teen girl and dad with experience using power tools and a teen son and mom who can play basketball together.
The call states that the teenagers should be between 13 to 15 years old while the parents should be in the 40 to 45 range.
In terms of experience, the dad and daughter combo should be considered "handy" with a strong knowledge of power tools.
The mom and son have it a bit easier, though. Only the teen needs to be good at basketball, the mom just needs to "bounce and dribble the ball."
It's worth noting that both individuals and pairs can apply for the ad, but a family of four with the required skills would be ideal.
If cast, the adults will be paid $2,900 each, with the teens each paid $2,400.
The campaign is non-union, and no previous acting experience is required. However, a COVID-19 test will be required before shooting.
"All film crew and talent/guardian over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to be on set . Proof of vaccination required. Medically exempt acceptable reason with proof," an excerpt from the call reads.
Anyone looking to apply should do so immediately as the deadline for submissions is April 25 at 5:00 p.m.
Those selected will also be required to attend a Zoom call on April 28, 2022, and a wardrobe fitting on May 1.
The shoot date is currently slated for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Big Box Campaign
Salary: $2,900 for adults and $2,400 for teens.
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Families or individuals with some knowledge of power tools and basketball.