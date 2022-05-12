A Toronto Casting Will Pay You Up To $4K If You Love Visiting Your Grandparents
Calling all favourite grandchildren.
If you're always looking for new ways to improve the lives of your senior family members or friends, then this Toronto casting call is for you.
Groundglass Casting is seeking individuals between the ages of 30 to 55 in the GTA who have a close bond with someone 65 years old or older.
"We are interested in hearing about different ways you help a senior, whether it's emotionally (such as spending time together), medically (like driving them to appointments), or administratively (helping to pay bills)," the call states.
It's worth noting that the person you support doesn't have to be a family member. It can be anyone from a close friend to a neighbour.
However, the agency does specify that it is not looking for personal support workers, nurses, or medical professionals, as they are looking for people who have a personal connection with a senior.
"Do you care for a family member or friend? Do you check in regularly with a loved one or neighbour, or spend quality time with them? Is their safety, freedom and independence important to you? If so, we want to hear from you," the listing adds.
If you and your senior book the job, you will each receive two payments of $75 for a COVID-19 test appointment and wardrobe appointment, and $1,000 for one day of filming.
If your footage is used in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $3,000.
Both parties must be available for filming on June 9 and 10. You will only be required for one day. However, you must keep both dates open until booked.
Also, if you're shortlisted, the agency will let you know by May 19, so apply quickly!
Canadian Brand Commercial
Salary: $1,000 to $4,000+
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a close senior friend or family member.