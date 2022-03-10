Ontario PSWs Can Now Get Over $13K For School & Here's Who's Eligible
Calling all personal support workers.
On Thursday, the Ontario government announced its plan to re-launch a $54.7 million financial support program for up to 4,000 new students "at private career colleges" to address the province's shortage of personal support workers (PSWs).
Eligible students will be able to enroll between June 1 and September 30, 2022, to receive up to $13,690 of financial support to cover the cost of books, tuition, and other mandatory fees, alongside a stipend for a clinical work placement.
This funding will be available to new students enrolled in a PSW program at one of the participating Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) approved private career colleges.
"We're making it easier for more students to train as personal support workers at private career colleges to prepare them for critical jobs caring for some of the most vulnerable people as we build a more resilient and stronger health care system across Ontario," Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, said.
This effort will help support the government's Long-Term Care Staffing, which aims to provide an average of "four hours of direct care per day" to long-term residents and modernize home and community care to keep people healthier at home.
"Private Career Colleges are critical to meet the pressing demand of local health care facilities and long-term care homes," Adrian Sharma, Chair of Career Colleges Ontario, adds.
"With the re-launched financial support program announced today, Private Career Colleges can continue to provide our health care system with much-needed, well-trained workers in numerous communities across the province," Sharma added.