This Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,000 To Hang Out With Your Grandparents
You can spend quality time and make bank.
If you pride yourself on having a close-knit relationship with your grandparents, then this is the perfect Ontario casting call for you.
Groundglass Casting is looking for real people to appear in a commercial for a major Canadian brand, and the only requirement is that you enjoy spending time with a loved one who's at least 65 years old.
"We're seeking individuals aged 30-60 in the Greater Toronto Area who spend time with a senior 65 years of age or over," an excerpt from the casting call reads.
"The senior could be a family member or close friend. Please note that we are not looking for PSWs/nurses or medical professionals. We are looking for people who have a personal connection with a senior," it adds.
Anyone selected will be required to take a COVID-19 test between December 2-6 and be available for filming during the week of December 6.
"Strict COVID-19 safety protocol will be adhered to during the production of this commercial and it will be produced in accordance with public health guidelines at the time of filming," the call states.
Participants will only be required briefly on one day for testing and a day of filming. However, they must keep all dates available until booked.
Those appearing in the ad will receive $75 for their COVID-19 appointment and $1,000 for one day of filming, with an additional $1,000 if their footage is selected.
It's also worth noting that if you're shortlisted, the casting agency will notify you by November 30.
Project Caregiver
Salary: $1,000 to $2,000 per person
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a close relationship with their grandparents.