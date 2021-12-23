Trending Tags

Drake Just Got A New Tattoo & It's A Heartwarming Tribute To Virgil Abloh (PHOTO)

Abloh died in November from a rare form of cancer.

Drake Just Got A New Tattoo & It's A Heartwarming Tribute To Virgil Abloh (PHOTO)
@virgilabloh | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake just got some fresh ink, and it was done in honour of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Los Angeles-based artist and founder of Ganga Tattoo, Joaquin Ganga, shared on his Instagram the micro-realistic tattoo he did for Drake. According to Complex, the piece was inspired by one of Abloh's most iconic fashion shows with Louis Vuitton in Paris back in 2018, where he launched a kite onto the menswear catwalk.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption of the December 22 post said.

Abloh died November 28 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma, which, according to an Instagram post on the designer's page, he battled for two years in private.

"He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the post said.

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

Following the news of the beloved designer's death, Drake shared pictures of him with Abloh on his Instagram.

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you," Drake wrote in a post, "love you eternally brother. thank you for everything."

Abloh created a custom blue private jet for Drake in 2020, which the rapper recently posted on Instagram to pay homage to his late friend.

