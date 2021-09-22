Trending Tags

Canada's Top 3 Best Stadiums For Sports Fans Are Apparently All West Of Saskatchewan

Sorry, Ontario and Quebec!

Leszek Wrona | Dreamstime

With sports fans beginning to dream about seeing live sports in Canada again (while complying with strict COVID-19 protocols), now is the perfect time to start arguing about Canada's best stadium.

According to a new study from gambling.com, the answer is Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, which ranked first in the "fan experience" index and handily beat out any stadiums from Ontario or Quebec.

gambling.com

The index is based on seven factors, including capacity, parking, Google reviews, food options nearby and food options inside the stadium.

When calculated, the top three stadiums were all in Western Canada — Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, BC Place in Vancouver and Royal Athletic Park in Victoria.

Ontario and Quebec did each see a stadium make it into the top five, however, with IGA Stadium ranked in fourth and the Rogers Centre in fifth.

Unsurprisingly, Toronto's two stadiums in the top 10 list had the most expensive nearby parking, while Vancouver's Royal Athletic Park scored the best for food.

The ranking does not take team performance into account, however, which might be why the Rogers Centre only came in fifth — otherwise, Vladdy Jr. might have slugged his way into another victory.

