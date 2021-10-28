Trending Tags

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,500 If You're Really Good At Making Coffee

The call is looking for experienced baristas.

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,500 If You're Really Good At Making Coffee
Tyler Nix | Unsplash, John Fornander | Unsplash

A Toronto casting call is giving young baristas a chance to show off their latte art skills and make some serious bank.

Groundglass Casting is looking for experienced espresso machine operators between the age of 18 to 30 to appear in its upcoming Project Coffee campaign.

The non-union project which is scheduled to film for one day between November 13 to 14 will pay those chosen $100 for a COVID-19 test, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and $500 for the shoot.

However, if your footage ends up in the final commercial you will receive an additional $2,000.

It's also worth noting that if you're looking to apply you have until Monday, November 1.

Coffee Casting Call

Salary: Up to $2,500+

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who should apply: Baristas that are really good at making a cup of coffee.

Apply Here

