A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $2K If You Can Still Rock Heely Shoes
The year is 2006.
If you grew up in the 2000s, you probably remember that random moment when every kid started wheeling around on the heels of their shoes—the Heelys-era.
But what if you heard, you could go back?
A Toronto casting call is looking for adults between 18 to 25 who can skate on Heelys to appear in an upcoming plant-based cheese campaign.
Jigsaw Casting is seeking out individuals who can Heely skate but is also open to applicants proficient in ice skating, skateboarding, or roller skating.
It's worth noting that if you own pair of Heelys but are a total wobble fest, this probably isn't your gig as the agency is looking for people able to do the trick or demonstrate skills with the shoes.
The commercial is also looking to cast an experienced flute or recorder player between the ages of 50 to 70. Applicants are asked to play a song of their choice for their self-tape.
If selected, you will be paid $2,000. No acting experience or union is required to book the gig, but you'll need to be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident.
"All talent will be required to eat the product: Plant-Based Cheese - i.e., plant-based cheese on a pizza, etc. Please, no allergies," the call states.
If you are interested in applying, you must submit your self-tape before Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
If chosen for the role, you'll be required for a wardrobe fitting on June 13 and a COVID-19 Test on June 14.
The shoot date will be between June 16 to 18, so make sure you'll be available on those days.
Plant-Based Cheese Commercial
Salary: $2,000
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone with skills with their Heelys or a recorder.