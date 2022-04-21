IKEA Canada Is Giving Out $25 Coupons & Here's How You Can Get One
It's happening for two days only!
At IKEA Canada locations, coupons are being given out for two days only and you can get one when you drop off furniture and electronics.
To celebrate Earth Month this year, IKEA Canada is running in-store events and initiatives including sustainable product demos, sustainable offers and donation drives.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, you can drop off your gently-used furniture and electronics at your local IKEA store.
Furniture items will be donated to families in need through Furniture Bank and the electronics will be recycled through EPRA/Recycle My Electronics.
When you make a donation at your local store, you will get a $25 coupon that you can use when shopping at IKEA.
However, there are some conditions about how and when you can use the discount card.
The coupon is only valid from May 4 to May 15, 2022, and in-store at IKEA Canada locations only.
You have to present the coupon to get $25 off a purchase that's at least $150 before taxes in a single transaction.
There's a limit of one per customer and it can only be used once so you have to give it to the cashier at the checkout for the offer to apply.
If you're wondering if you'll be able to reach that $150 threshold, it might not be difficult to get there because IKEA Canada had to increase the prices of its products at the start of 2022.
"With the rising costs of raw materials and transportation, we had no choice but to raise our prices in order to cover those costs," the furniture retailer said on Twitter in January.
It's estimated that the increase in prices at locations in Canada is about 9%.
IKEA Canada noted that prices are reviewed regularly regardless of if there has been an increase or a decrease in the costs.