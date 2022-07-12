Ontario Police Investigate Big Fight Of Up To 20 Teens & Some Reportedly Had Weapons
Someone was seen brandishing a hammer, police say.
Police are looking for more information after a big crowd was seen engaging in some violent behaviour in Kitchener on Monday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) is investigating an incident where a group of teens reportedly gathered behind a business in Kitchener while some fought and brandished weapons, according to a press release posted on Tuesday.
WRP said police were called on Monday, July 11, at around 7:15 p.m. for reports of an "altercation" that was witnessed by "several passersby" behind a business near Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.
According to initial reports, a group of 15 to 20 teens gathered while "some of the youths present engaged in a physical fight."
Police say weapons were brandished during the fight, "including a hammer."
A spokesperson for WRP told Narcity the group is believed to be between the ages of 15 to 17 years old and fled the scene when police arrived.
Police didn't find any injured individuals when officers got there, and no arrests have been made yet, though the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or knows something about it to contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.
