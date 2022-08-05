A Drunk Driver Was Pulled Over Near Toronto & Said He Had 'Nothing' But His Shorts (VIDEO)
Shorts? Yes. Licence? No.
A driver near Toronto was pulled over by police, and when he was asked for his licence and registration, all he had were his shorts.
On Friday morning, August 5, York Regional Police (YRP) shared a video of a couple of their officers pulling over a truck in Richmond Hill after it was seen bumping into curbs and "driving erratically" down the streets.
Audio between a 911 operator and a concerned caller played in the background right at the start of the clip.
"I'm on the road right now, and there's a pickup truck. I think he's drunk or something because he just hit the curb," the caller said.
\u201cSober? \u274c\nValid license? \u274c\nWearing shorts? \u2705\n\nAfter he was spotted hitting curbs and driving erratically, this driver was arrested in #RichmondHill and charged with impaired driving, Over 80 and driving with a suspended licence. #SafeRoadsYourCall\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1659711031
The video then switches to the conversation between the driver and the YRP officer that pulled him over, where the driver starts off with him being lost.
"OK, where are you supposed to be going?" the officer asked.
"I, uh, live in Toronto. I'm here but I don't know this place," the driver responded.
That's when police asked the driver if he had his licence on him.
"I have nothing," the driver said.
"Sorry?" the officer asked.
"I have shorts," the driver added, and confirmed to police that he didn't have his licence on him.
The driver was charged with impaired driving
Shortly after, the video jump cuts to three officers and the driver all standing out on the side of the road.
"You're driving super slow. You're slurring your words. I can smell the alcohol. You're driving drunk right now, OK?" one of the officers said.
As you can hear police cuff the driver and place him under arrest for impaired driving, the screen cuts to black and text pops up.
"This caller is one of almost 3,500 citizens who call police to report an impaired driver each year. These calls save lives," the text reads.
In the tweet, YRP wrote that the driver was charged for impaired driving over 80, and for driving with a suspended licence.