Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian federal election 2021

Ford Says Trudeau Made A Lot Of Promises To Ontarians & He's Going To Make Sure He Keeps Them

"I'm gonna work with him, in a good way, not in a bad way."

Ford Says Trudeau Made A Lot Of Promises To Ontarians & He's Going To Make Sure He Keeps Them
Premier Of Ontario | YouTube

Premier Doug Ford may have congratulated Justin Trudeau on his recent federal election win, but he says he will continue to hold the prime minister to his promises.

Ford told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that he intends to make sure the prime minister follows through on what he promised Ontario in his campaign.

"There's a lot of people in Ontario that supported the prime minister. Now it's time for the prime minister, he made a lot of promises, to support the people of Ontario," the premier said during an update at Queen's Park.

"Make no mistake about it, I'm going to be right in the front line in making sure all those promises he's committed to, he fulfills them. I'm gonna work with him collaboratively, in a good way, not in a bad way, but a good way. But my number one priority over anything is protecting the people of Ontario, making sure their interests come first," he added.

The comment comes after reporters asked Ford about a childcare deal between the province and the federal government.

Trudeau's platform includes promises of addressing Canada's housing crisis, restoring 1 million jobs lost during the pandemic, bringing national greenhouse gas emissions down and more.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ford 'Reluctant' Of Vaccine Certificates But Top Doc Says It Will Be In Place Until Spring

Vaccine certificates could phase out in spring 2022, says Dr. Peter Jüni.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Marian Vejcik | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford said vaccine certificates will not be in effect "for a day longer than we have to," in a press conference on Wednesday.

In fact, Ford admitted to being reluctant to the idea himself and addressed that not everyone is happy with the certificates.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Finally Explained Where He's Been After Ontarians Called Him Out For Being MIA

Where in the world was Premier Ford? 🕵️

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontarians have been wondering just where the heck Premier Doug Ford has been hiding, especially leading up to the recent federal election, when he was nowhere to be found.

People on the internet have been joking about Ford's absence and putting forth their theories. One person compared the premier to the elusive Sasquatch for taking the title as the "reigning hide and seek world champion." Another assumed Erin O'Toole locked him in a basement until after the election.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 22, Ford spoke about what he has been up to lately.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)

Krista Ford Haynes is spreading controversial messages once again.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The 2021 Federal Election took place on September 20 with Justin Trudeau winning a Liberal minority government, and the following morning Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes had some things to say on her Instagram.

"Good morning, everyone. Happy Tuesday. As we could have all expected, the Liberal government won last night with a minority government," said Haynes in a video posted to Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier Dragged Every Party Leader Post-Election & Says The PPC Is The 'Only Winner'

"O'Toole ran as a leftist. He did worse than Scheer."

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier isn't holding back after Canada's federal election results, taking to Twitter to roast each of his competitors one-by-one.

On September 22, two days after the election results were first projected, Bernier shared his own "summary of election results."

Keep Reading Show less