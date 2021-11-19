Ford Just Made A Video To Shoutout His Fav Dudes With Moustaches In Case You're Wondering
It seems ginger locks are his favourite.
It's midway through Movember and even though Premier Doug Ford admittedly can't grow a 'stache himself, he decided to take it upon himself to share to the world his favourite lip sweaters.
In the video posted across his social media accounts on November 19, the premier starts by explaining he's done some extensive research to find out who has iconically primo moustachios.
"Folks, you know I went through a lot of pictures to find out who has the best moustaches for Movember," Ford explained. "Since I'm not a moustache guy, and I probably couldn't grow one even if I tried, but here we go."
Carrying a pile of various whiskered men, Ford starts off the clip by whipping out a photo of Lionel Richie.
The next photograph is of Ford's favourite moustache, and it's not even a 'stache most men could attain in real life. To Premier Ford, Yosemite Sam's knee-length, orange-hued facial hair comes out on top.
"This guy has been around since I was a little guy," Ford said as he held out the Looney Tunes character's picture out front. "I think he has the best 'stache out of them all."
It seems as though Ford is a fan of ginger whiskers because one of his all-time favourite hockey players, former Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames player, Lanny McDonald sported quite the fiery caterpillar.
Other men that made Ford's hairy deck of cards is Eddie Murphy, Mark Twain, Ned Flanders, Albert Einstein, Ron Burgundy, Sam Elliott, and of course, Tom Selleck.