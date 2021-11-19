Trending Tags

Ford Just Made A Video To Shoutout His Fav Dudes With Moustaches In Case You're Wondering

It seems ginger locks are his favourite.

Ford Just Made A Video To Shoutout His Fav Dudes With Moustaches In Case You're Wondering
@fordnationdougford | Instagram

It's midway through Movember and even though Premier Doug Ford admittedly can't grow a 'stache himself, he decided to take it upon himself to share to the world his favourite lip sweaters.

In the video posted across his social media accounts on November 19, the premier starts by explaining he's done some extensive research to find out who has iconically primo moustachios.

"Folks, you know I went through a lot of pictures to find out who has the best moustaches for Movember," Ford explained. "Since I'm not a moustache guy, and I probably couldn't grow one even if I tried, but here we go."

Carrying a pile of various whiskered men, Ford starts off the clip by whipping out a photo of Lionel Richie.

The next photograph is of Ford's favourite moustache, and it's not even a 'stache most men could attain in real life. To Premier Ford, Yosemite Sam's knee-length, orange-hued facial hair comes out on top.

"This guy has been around since I was a little guy," Ford said as he held out the Looney Tunes character's picture out front. "I think he has the best 'stache out of them all."

It seems as though Ford is a fan of ginger whiskers because one of his all-time favourite hockey players, former Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames player, Lanny McDonald sported quite the fiery caterpillar.

Other men that made Ford's hairy deck of cards is Eddie Murphy, Mark Twain, Ned Flanders, Albert Einstein, Ron Burgundy, Sam Elliott, and of course, Tom Selleck.

Ford Says Nestlé Is To Blame For 'Extra 60 Pounds' & He Goes 'Hog Wild' On Häagen-Dazs

Ford has a sweet tooth and he wants the world to know.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Adrianadh | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford isn't afraid to speak his mind, and on Friday he shared his love for Nestlé.

At the groundbreaking for Nestlé's new factory in London, which was live-streamed through CP24, Ford bashfully professed his love for the brand.

This Toronto Police Horse Has A Very Impressive Moustache That Many Can Only Dream Of

Have you ever seen anything like this? 🐴

Toronto Police Service | Facebook

Horses can indeed grow moustaches, and this Toronto police horse is pretty much the Tom Selleck of Clydesdales.

Three-year-old Draper is one of the newest members of TPS, and he's already stunting on the rest of the force with his curly-cued 'stache.

Ontario Is Not Going To Make COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory For Hospital Workers

"I am not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians," Ford said.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford has officially made the call that he's not going to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Ontario's hospital workers.

"This is a complex issue," Ford said in an emailed statement on November 3. "But when the impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario's hospitals, I am not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians."

A Bizarre Painting Of A 'Nude Doug Ford' Is Selling For Nearly $6,500 & The Artist Shares Why

No one has yet to buy his "masterwork."

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @ontario_art_market | Instagram

It's likely nobody would have ever thought this sentence would exist, but there's now a nude painting of Premier Doug Ford, and you can buy it off Kijiji if you want to. Narcity spoke to Tim Mikula, the artist behind the portrait, to ask him all about it.

"Before I moved here, I had a fairly lucrative and exciting second life doing portraits of [Premier] Jason Kenney, and [Alberta's former health minister Tyler] Shandro, and all of the other ghouls at the UCP," Mikula shared, adding that he moved from Edmonton to Ontario during the pandemic. "I like painting nudes of politicians because I think it's fun, and I also like to create something tangible that will, ideally, outlive them."

Keep Reading Show less