Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

BC Premier John Horgan Will Have Surgery Tomorrow On A Growth In His Throat

"I will not be stepping away from my role as premier."

BC Premier John Horgan Will Have Surgery Tomorrow On A Growth In His Throat
Province of British Columbia | Flickr

John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, is being admitted for medical procedures on Friday, October 29.

In a statement, he said that he had the aforementioned lump tested a while ago.

It turned out to actually be a growth in his throat, for which the politician was required to undergo surgery.

He added, "Minister Mike Farnworth is being appointed as Deputy Premier along with his other duties."

This is precautionary, as Horgan is expected to continue his role as premier.

Per the statement, any further treatment he might need will be determined once the surgery has been performed.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

BC's Premier Just Went On A Random Rant About His Phone & It's Just So Awkward (VIDEO)

Proper dad-mode!

ProvincefBC | YouTube

Premier John Horgan made a super random move to show reporters his phone and show off his Scrabble game.

He pulled out his phone in the middle of speaking at a press conference on October 21 and said: "I don't know if you want to zoom in on that, but that's my telephone screen."

Keep Reading Show less

People In BC Will Need Another Vaccine Passport For International Travel

You'll also need it for travelling on any federally-regulated mode of transport.

ProvinceofBC | YouTube

British Columbians hoping to travel internationally or use federally regulated modes of transport will need two separate vaccine passports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on October 21 that Canada is launching a standardized vaccine passport for international travel.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Just Launched A $260 Million Plan To Help People In The Province Go Greener

Expect incentives that will make your car, home and business greener! 🌿👇

Province of British Columbia | Flickr, BC Hydro | Facebook

The Government of B.C. and B.C. Hydro just announced a five-year plan to help residents of the province move away from fossil fuels and into cleaner energy.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said the plan aims to use "the power of water to transition away from using fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel and natural gas to using clean electricity."

Keep Reading Show less

Jason Kenney & Doug Ford Are Losing Fans Fast Due To The Way They're Handling The Pandemic

A new study shows that Alberta and Ontario aren't loving their leaders right now.

@jkenney | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The Angus Reid Institute has released a study that shows how Canadians are feeling about their leader's management of the pandemic.

As it turns out, Jason Kenney and Doug Ford are seriously slipping in popularity as of June 2021.

Keep Reading Show less