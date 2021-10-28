EN - News
BC Premier John Horgan Will Have Surgery Tomorrow On A Growth In His Throat
"I will not be stepping away from my role as premier."
John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, is being admitted for medical procedures on Friday, October 29.
In a statement, he said that he had the aforementioned lump tested a while ago.
It turned out to actually be a growth in his throat, for which the politician was required to undergo surgery.
He added, "Minister Mike Farnworth is being appointed as Deputy Premier along with his other duties."
This is precautionary, as Horgan is expected to continue his role as premier.
Per the statement, any further treatment he might need will be determined once the surgery has been performed.