BC Premier's Honest Update On His Throat Cancer Diagnosis As Treatment Starts Soon
B.C. Premier John Horgan said he will start treatment for throat cancer "in the next number of days."
The 62-year-old was diagnosed in November after discovering a lump in the summer. Since his diagnosis, the premier said he would require radiation treatment and has reduced the number of in-person events and briefings he has attended.
In a pre-recorded address to B.C. NDP convention delegates, Horgan said, "The prognosis is very good, a 90% recovery based on the treatment plan that we have in place so I'm very optimistic for the future."
Horgan also praised the province's health care system for his treatment considering the impact it has faced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He added: "I cannot say enough about how our health care system was there for me... it's strained by the pandemic, strained beyond belief but I continue to be in awe by the professionalism and compassion shown by health care workers every step of the way."
In the 23-minute address, Horgan also talked about the importance of universal health care, the discovery of unmarked burial sites at former residential schools, and the catastrophic flooding that has ravaged parts of the province.