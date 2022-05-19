'As The World Turns' Star Marnie Schulenburg Has Died At 37 & Her Last Post Is Heartbreaking
"Nothing is permanent."
Soap opera actress Marnie Schulenburg, 37, died on Tuesday in New York of complications from breast cancer, reports Variety.
Schulenburg, who starred in soap operas such as As the World Turns and One Life to Live, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2020, a few months after giving birth to her daughter Coda, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Her final Instagram post was a long and heartbreaking note about Mother's Day and how she pressed to get out of the hospital for it.
"It’s not my ideal to be a 38-year-old Mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now. I want to be strong and beautiful for her," she wrote, apparently referring to her daughter. "I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me."
The post shows Schulenburg with her daughter and mom.
"Here's to remembering that nothing is permanent," she added at the end. "Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe."
Variety reports that Marnie's husband, Succession actor Zack Robidas, thanked fans and supporters while also confirming the news via a post on Facebook.
“Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis,” read the post.
“She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”
The post is no longer visible on his page.