This Stunning Hike Has An Oasis With Turquoise Waters & It's A BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver
Add this to your next Vancouver Island itinerary!
This hike in B.C. will lead you to a mesmerizing hidden oasis with turquoise blue waters and it's just a ferry ride away from Vancouver.
The 6.4-kilometre out-and-back trail, called Century Sam Lake, is located in Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.
According to All Trails, this route is considered 'challenging' and will take two hours and 49 minutes to complete — so if you are an inexperienced hiker, you might want to practice some easier trails first.
To get to the hike from Vancouver, you can take a one hour and 40 minute (approx.) BC Ferries ride from West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo's Departure Bay. From there, you'll have to drive two hours from Nanaimo to the Strathcona Provincial Park.
It might sound like a long travel day, but for the views, it's totally worth it — just look at how the vibrant waters!
If there's one thing for sure, it's that you won't leave this hike without capturing some Insta-worthy photos.
This hike is well-known and quite popular, so there's a good chance that you will run into a few other hikers along the way.
The best time of the year to take up this gorgeous hike is from June to September, according to All Trails.
This is a glacier-fed lake and the waters might not be as warm as they appear to be.
Yet, it doesn't stop some people from diving right in.
If you are planning on heading to Vancouver Island anytime soon, this is one adventure you might want to add to your itinerary. But do evaluate your hiking level before attempting to scale this summit.