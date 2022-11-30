BC Ferries Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs With Travel Perks & Some Pay Over $25 An Hour
Ready for a new gig? ⛴️
If you're looking for a new career, BC Ferries is currently hiring a bunch of different high-paying jobs in B.C. — and they come with some pretty sweet benefits too.
Some perks with the local ferry company include free passes for ferry travel, a public service pension plan, discounts on gift shops as well as some local businesses on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland and at least three weeks of vacation days, right off the bat, according to the website.
Not only do these jobs offer some major perks, but some will actually pay a pretty penny too. So, whether you are looking for a part-time gig or a full-time job, there are more than a few options with BC Ferries out there.
Customer Service Attendant
Salary: $25.86 per hour
Who Should Apply: If customer service jobs are your thing, this role might be something that will interest you. BC Ferries is looking for a casual customer service attendant based out of Prince Rupert, B.C.
You will get to help prepare and serve foods, as well as clean the ships.
The role requires proof of at least one year of customer service experience and a Food Safe Level 1 or HAACP Certificate.
Foot Passenger Ticket Agent
Salary: $24.28
Who Should Apply: BC Ferries is searching for full-time foot passenger ticket agents, based out of Nanaimo, B.C. The job will require you to calculate and collect fares from walk-on passengers.
Some previous cash handling experience is required.
Deckhand
Salary: $28.62 per hour
Who Should Apply: The local ferry company is looking for a casual deckhand based out of Prince Rupert, B.C. The high-paying gig will have you loading and unloading vehicles from ships.
The job will require you to have a valid Seafarers’ Medical Certificate.
Crewing Scheduler
Who Should Apply: Calling all organization wizards!
If planning is your thing, this gig might be a fit. BC Ferries is looking for a casual crewing scheduler based out of the Little River Terminal in Comox, B.C. You will get to schedule work assignments for different staff members.
At least one year of previous work experience is needed.
Deckhand
Salary: $25.76 per hour
Who Should Apply: The company is looking for a deckhand to load and unload vehicles off its ships, based out of Tsawwassen, B.C.
If you care about the safety of passengers and can keep things organized, this job might be a fit. To land the role, a valid Seafarers’ Medical Certificate is required.
Terminal Manager
Who Should Apply: BC Ferries is looking for a full-time terminal manager based out of Nanaimo, B.C. You will get to oversee day-to-day tasks, as well as plan and manage the safety of employees.
A minimum of three years of previous work experience in a similar position is required.